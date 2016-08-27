Bullet hits police cruiser at Wilson Apartments

A Columbus police officer escaped serious injury Saturday morning after gunfire erupted at Wilson Apartments, police said.
A patrol officer was in his cruiser at 12:55 a.m. when he heard about three gunshots at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. He heard one of the shots as it struck the side of the patrol vehicle.
Police arrested Christopher Butler at 409-F Wilson Apartment and charged him with obstruction of a police officer. Butler, 28, of Columbus was taken to the Muscogee County Jail but later released on bond. Butler doesn’t live in the public housing complex, according to an arrest report.
No one was charged in connection with the shooting.
If the gunman is caught, the person will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal interference with government property, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
The shooting remained under investigation late Saturday.
