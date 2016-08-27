Suspect nabbed after Huddle House, customers robbed

An Opelika, Ala., man was taken into custody shortly after the Huddle House and two customers were robbed early Saturday, police said.
Qwantavious Darrell Lee, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and held in the Lee County Jail.
Police were called to the 2020 Gateway Drive restaurant in Opelika after a caller said two suspects, one armed with a pistol, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash from two customers and the business. Police stopped a white car that was seen leaving the business and detained one occupant.
Lee was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery. Police will continue their investigation to identify the second suspect.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments