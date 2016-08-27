Man wearing Halloween mask charged in McDonald’s robbery

A man wearing a Halloween-style mask is accused of robbing the McDonald’s restaurant early Saturday in LaGrange, police said.
Jarvis Cameron, 28, was taken into custody minutes after the robbery at 1502 Lafayette Parkway. He was charged with one count of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of certain crimes and aggravated assault.
Police said a man was armed with a gun when he entered the restaurant, pointed the pistol at the manager and demanded money. After leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and entering a large blue car, the suspect was spotted in a vehicle matching that description on Lafayette Parkway.
Officers stopped the vehicle and found Cameron in possession of a Halloween-style mask, some cash under the driver’s seat and loaded pistol.
Anyone with more information about the robbery should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
