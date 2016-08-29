Here’s a timeline of events in Deonn Carter’s murder case

- Aug. 9, 9:28 p.m.: Deonn Carter, a 31-year-old autistic man who developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers, was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex at 5443 Armour Road. He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
- Aug. 20, 11:41 a.m.: Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital. He died of a pulmonary embolism in the intensive care unit, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
- Thursday, 6-8 p.m.: A viewing was held for Carter from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMullen Funeral Home.
- Friday, 11:18 a.m.: Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick announced that Travarus Thomas, 20, and Tyquez D. Davis, 18, were taken into custody on murder charges related to Carter’s death.
- Friday, 11:18 a.m.: Slouchick also identified the three still wanted on murder warrants in the case: Tauron Stepney, 18, Quamaine Thomas, 18, and Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22.
- Friday, 1 p.m.: Hundreds gathered at Cascade Hills Church for Carter’s funeral.
- Friday, 11 p.m.: Waldon was arrested at the Muscogee County Jail.
- Saturday, 8 a.m.: Thomas, Davis and Waldon appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court to face charges related to Carter’s death. Their preliminary hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
