Valley man, 30, charged with murder in Lake Harding shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of Jay Allen Danford, a 46-year-old man found dead in the area of Lake Harding, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Chadd Van Blaircom of Valley, the suspect, faces one count of murder and first-degree theft of property. He was ordered held in the jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office was called around 4:27 p.m. Friday after a person reported a possible shooting in the100 block of Lee Road 36. More than two hours later at 6 p.m., Valley police officers located a wreck and found a 30-year-old man with the victim’s vehicle.
Danford of Valley was pronounced dead Friday by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at the scene of the shooting. The victim, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, was found in a bedroom. Danford’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
A handgun was found in the vehicle and 30-year-old man found at the scene was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
