Four charged with murder of woman who was beaten, burned in Grantville

Four people have been charged with the murder of Dorothy Dow, an 83-year-old Grantville, Ga., woman who died Saturday afternoon after being beaten and burned during a Aug. 4 home invasion on Forrest Road, Meriweather County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning in a news release.
The five people arrested in connection with the home invasion before Dow died were Justin Pierce Grady, 38, Cortavious Dehun Heard, 18, Shanquavious Keontrell Cameron, 17, Mina Christine Ellery, 17, and Angel Latrice Harmon, 17.
All of the suspects, except for Cameron, now face an additional murder charge related to her death, officials confirmed. They are all being held in the Meriweather County Jail without bond.
Authorities said Dow was attacked Aug. 4 during a home invasion in the 7700 block of Forrest Road. An investigation revealed that several suspects entered her home while she was sleeping. When she awoke, Dow was attacked by one of the intruders.
The men apparently went to the home looking for a relative of the victim. While one intruder beat the woman, others ransacked the house before leaving. A short time later, one of the intruders returned, doused Dow with a flammable liquid and ignited it. She was able to put out the fire before calling 911 for help.
Meriweather County Sheriff Chuck Smith said in previous reports that those who attacked Dow were seeking money. He called it a “heinous crime.”
All five suspects were found in the Troup and Coweta county area. Smith said that Grady and Heard had previously worked at the home where the break-in occurred.
Dow was pronounced dead Saturday at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, officials confirmed. There will be an autopsy released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
