Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.