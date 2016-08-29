Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.
Courtesy: Phenix City Police Department

Crime

Columbus Recorder's Court: Incident involving paintball gun led to Stone Creek Court fatal shooting

According to testimony this afternoon (May 31) in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a military police officer killed his friend Tuesday night at his Stone Creek Court home following an incident involving a paintball gun. Tarr is from Fort Benning but he is stationed at Fort Gillem. Tarr pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail with bond.

Crime

Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

Two more suspects have been charged in connection with the March 26 shooting at Peachtree Mall, Columbus police said on Thursday. Tekoa Chantrell Young, 23, and Terell Raquez McFarland, 25, face a murder charge more than two months after the shooting that left Anthony Meredith dead. Young was taken into custody on Wednesday on a murder charge and held at the Muscogee County Detention Center. Young had a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. These are excerpts from comments made by Young's defense attorney Mark Shelnutt after the hearing.

Crime

Judge sentences men convicted in Charlie Artis murder

Judge Art Smith III sentenced Donteviouse Doleman to two life sentences with possible parole and Edward Lee to life without parole Wednesday for the Jan. 5, 2012, murder of Columbus barber Charlie Artis and a string of other crimes that included raping a woman after they invaded her home. This is an excerpt of his remarks before handing down the sentence.

Editor's Choice Videos