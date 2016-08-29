North Carolina man, 32, arrested after police chase in Opelika

A man was arrested on drug charges Friday morning after allegedly leading police in a car chase in Opelika, according to a news release from the Opeilka Police Department.
Dontae Lamont Newby, 32, of Middlesex, N.C. faces one count of drug trafficking, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and changing lanes without the proper signal. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Authorities said they tried to perform a traffic stop a driver of a 2001 Mercedes on Interstate 85 northbound near exit 60 after he committed a traffic violation. Identified as Newby, the driver allegedly refused to stop and led police into a chase.
Officials said he exited Interstate 85 onto Columbus Parkway (Highway 280 East). He traveled toward Columbus for a few miles before turning around and driving back toward Opelika, where he stopped and surrendered to police without incident.
During the pursuit, he allegedly threw items from the car. Police said they found a large quantity of ecstasy pills and a small quantity of marijuana in the vehicle as well as the area where he disposed of those items.
