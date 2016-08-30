Jury still out on man’s 2nd murder trial for 2008 fatal shooting

According to testimony this afternoon (May 31) in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a military police officer killed his friend Tuesday night at his Stone Creek Court home following an incident involving a paintball gun. Tarr is from Fort Benning but he is stationed at Fort Gillem. Tarr pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail with bond.