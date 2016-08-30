Jury still out on man’s 2nd murder trial for 2008 fatal shooting

Two more suspects have been charged in connection with the March 26 shooting at Peachtree Mall, Columbus police said on Thursday. Tekoa Chantrell Young, 23, and Terell Raquez McFarland, 25, face a murder charge more than two months after the shooting that left Anthony Meredith dead. Young was taken into custody on Wednesday on a murder charge and held at the Muscogee County Detention Center. Young had a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. These are excerpts from comments made by Young's defense attorney Mark Shelnutt after the hearing.