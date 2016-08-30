Police: Man attacked by four in LaGrange stabbing

A LaGrange man was left with stab wounds to the head and body Monday night after being attacked by four individuals at the intersection of Mulberry and Peters streets, according to a news release from the Lagrange Police Department.
The victim’s current condition has yet to be released.
Authorities said they were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported fight. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who had several stab wounds and lacerations to his head and body.
He told police he was attacked by four people. He said one of them appeared to have a small knife in her hand.
Officials identified Timerly Mellon and a 15-year-old girl as two of the individuals involved. They were taken into custody and charged.
The woman faces one count each of aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while the teen faces one count of battery.
Officials said they are still searching for two unidentified male suspects. No detailed suspect descriptions were provided in the news release.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
