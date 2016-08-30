Phenix City man shot at Riverview Apartments

A 25-year-old Phenix City man was shot below his knee Monday night at Riverview Apartments, said Capt. George Staudinger with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department.
The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatement. He was treated and released by Tuesday morning, Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed.
Staudinger said authorities were called around 8:48 p.m. Monday to a shooting at Riverview Apartments on Fourth Avenue. The victim told responding officers that an armed man entered his home and tried to rob him.
During the incident, the intruder shot the man below his knee before fleeing the area, according to police.
Staudinger said a detailed description of the unidentified attacker isn’t available at this time. The case is still under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments