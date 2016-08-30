Knife-wielding man robs man at Greenleaf Apartments in Phenix City

A man was robbed and threatened with a knife by someone he knew Monday night at Greenleaf Apartments at 1701 37th St., Phenix City police said.
Capt. George Staudinger of the Phenix City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said officers were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a robbery.
On the scene, the 30-year-old victim told authorities he was giving a man he knew a ride when that individual pulled a knife on him and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
The victim was able to escape without injury, according to police.
Police said the victim has yet to tell authorities the suspect’s name. Further investigation depends on whether he peruses prosecution.
