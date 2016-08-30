62-year-old LaGrange man robbed in JR Food Mart parking lot

A 62-year-old LaGrange, Ga., man was robbed early Tuesday at the JR Food Mart at 1616 Whitesville Road, according to a news release.
The LaGrange Police Department said the assailant was armed but didn’t harm anyone during the incident.
Authorities said they were called to the JR Food Mart parking lot around 4:35 a.m. to investigate an armed robbery. A customer told police he was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by a man with a firearm who demanded money.
He said the robber, who hasn’t been identified, stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
The victim described the attacker as a 6-foot black man in his late 20s to early 30s who wore glasses and has an average build. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt and green camouflage fatigue pants with a black do-rag and black cap on his head.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
