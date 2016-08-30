Crime

August 30, 2016 9:14 PM

$5,000 reward offered in Dollar General robbery

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A $5,000 reward is offered for information in the July 31 armed robbery of the Dollar General in Hurtsboro, Ala.

The award was announced on the Facebook page of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division. The money is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

An investigation of the armed robbery revealed that a man with pistol entered the business and demanded cash.

Anyone with information should contact investigator P. Couch at 334-664-9845 .

