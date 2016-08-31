Crime

August 31, 2016 8:38 AM

Columbus police investigating armed robbery at River Road gas station

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early this morning at the Southern Traders gas station at 4500 River Road.

In the police report, officials confirmed that a gun was involved but mentioned no injuries.

Authorities were called to the business around 3:13 a.m. to investigate the incident, but have yet to make any arrests in the case. Police gave no suspect descriptions.

The same business was robbed around 1:54 a.m. Aug. 8. There is no word on any arrests being made in connection with that incident.

