Columbus police investigating armed robbery at River Road gas station

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early this morning at the Southern Traders gas station at 4500 River Road.
In the police report, officials confirmed that a gun was involved but mentioned no injuries.
Authorities were called to the business around 3:13 a.m. to investigate the incident, but have yet to make any arrests in the case. Police gave no suspect descriptions.
The same business was robbed around 1:54 a.m. Aug. 8. There is no word on any arrests being made in connection with that incident.
