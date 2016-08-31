Motorist discovers dead body on Lee County Road 401

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a body that was found early this morning on Lee Road 401 near its intersection with Lee Road 170.
Sheriff Jay Jones said his office received a call around 6:27 am. CDT from a motorist who spotted what he believed to be a dead body on the side road.
Deputies arrived on the scene and found a male dead. Authorities are trying to identify the victim.
“We don’t know cause, manner, why he’s there or how he ended up there,” Jones said. “Investigators are on the scene.”
The was found on Lee Road 401 near its intersection with Lee Road 170. It was in the Salem area, but not within confines of the Salem community.
It was 2 miles from the Russell County line.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
