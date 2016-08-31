Columbus State issues alert about armed suspect on campus

Columbus State University has issued an alert after campus police received a report about an armed suspect in Clearview Hall.
The suspect was described as a black male between 17 and 19 years old with a medium build. He is wearing dark clothes and a stocking cap, according to the Cougar Alert.
Residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms. All others are urged to stay away from the area.
Campus police and the Columbus Police Department are actively searching the area at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
