Columbus State ends search for armed suspect on campus

Columbus State University has called off a search for an armed suspect after evidence showed that there was no threat in Clearview Hall.
An “All Clear” was issued for the dorm and the surrounding area a little after 2 p.m. after officials said the suspect is believed to have left the area.
John Lester, CSU assistant vice president for university relations, said the university received a report from it’s police department around noon that someone saw an armed man in the hallway of Clearview Hall with a gun.
The suspect was described as a black male between 17 and 19 years old with a medium build. He is wearing dark clothes and a stocking cap, according to the alert that was sent to students and faculty.
Officials said they found no suspect matching the description.
Lester said officials went door to door to search every room in the dorm.
CSU police, the Columbus Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team assisted with the investigation.
“I think the response today showed how important we take these kind of security issues,” Lester said. “If you have a gun on campus, we are going to be very diligent in trying to make sure that there’s no threat.”
More than 450 students reside in Clearview Hall.
