Three suspects in Deonn Carter’s shooting face Recorder’s Court hearing

Three of five men accused in the shooting of Deonn Carter appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday to face a murder charge in the death of the beloved, autistic man.
Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, of Columbus, Travarus D. Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17, are held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail in connection with the Aug. 9 shooting at 5443 Armour Road. Waldon also faces one count each of burglary first degree, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal attempt burglary during the 9 a.m. hearing.
Late Wednesday, police said the two remaining suspects, Tauron Stepney and Quamaine Thomas, both 18, of Columbus are still at large. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Carter, 31, was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex. When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to the shooting, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim. As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
Carter was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg. Eleven days after the shooting, he died of a blood clot on Aug. 20 at 11:41 a.m. in the intensive care unit at the hospital.
The Muscogee County coroner said Carter died of complications from the gunshot wound and he would still be alive if he hadn’t been shot.
On Friday, hundreds gathered at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus for Carter’s funeral.
