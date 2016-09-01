Police: 2 charged in Deonn Carter murder admit to involvement

Two suspects charged in the Deonn Carter murder case admitted to being at the scene of the fatal shooting, according to testimony this morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, Travarus D. Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17, all pleaded not guilty to murder.
Officials are still searching for the remaining suspects, who were identified as Tauron Stepney and Quamaine Thomas, both 18, of Columbus.
Detective Darrell Middlebrooks testified this morning that Thomas and Davis told police during interviews last week that they were at the scene. Middlebrooks also said there is physical evidence linking Thomas to the crime.
Carter, 31, was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex. When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to the shooting, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim.
As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, he developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
Carter was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg. Eleven days after the shooting, he died of a blood clot at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 20 in the intensive care unit of the hospital.
The Muscogee County coroner said Carter died of complications from the gunshot wound, and he would still be alive if he hadn’t been shot.
On Friday, hundreds gathered at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus for Carter’s funeral.
Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as this story continues to develop.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments