Here are the 2 suspects still wanted in the Deonn Carter murder case

The search continues for two of the five murder suspects wanted in the death of Deonn Carter, a 31-year-old autistic man who died 11 days after being shot in an Aug. 9 armed robbery at his Armour Road home.
Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, Travarus Thomas, 20, and Tyquez D. Davis, 18, remain in custody after appearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court early Saturday on murder charges filed in the case. Their hearing was continued until 9 a.m. this morning.
Officials are still hunting for Tauron Stepney and Quamaine Thomas, the 18-year-old Columbus men who they believe are also involved in the fatal shooting.
Carter was shot Aug. 9 during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex at 5443 Armour Road. When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to the shooting, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim.
As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, he developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
Carter was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg. Eleven days after the shooting, he died of a blood clot on Aug. 20 at 11:41 a.m. in the intensive care unit at the hospital.
The Muscogee County coroner said Carter died of complications from the gunshot wound and he would still be alive if he hadn’t been shot.
Hundreds gathered at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus on Friday for Carter’s funeral.
