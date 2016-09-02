Fifth suspect arrested in Deonn Carter murder case

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Deonn Carter, a 31-year-old autistic man who was died 11 days after being shot during an Aug. 9 armed robbery on Armour Road.
Tauron Stepney, 18, was taken into custody Thursday on a murder warrant but also faces burglary and violation and probation charged that are not related to the Carter case.
He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for a 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
He was apprehended the same day as Quamaine Thomas, 18, who will also face a murder charge during that same preliminary hearing.
Three of five men accused in the shooting of Carter appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday to face a murder charge. They are Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, Travarus D. Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17. Waldon also faces one count each of burglary first degree, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal attempt burglary.
Carter, 31, was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex. When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to the shooting, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim. As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
Carter was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg. Eleven days after the shooting, he died of a blood clot on Aug. 20 at 11:41 a.m. in the intensive care unit.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
