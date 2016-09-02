After Deonn Carter shooting, police say suspects committed more crimes

Two of the five Columbus men charged in the death of Deonn Carter have been accused of three residential burglaries that occurred nearly one week after the Aug. 9 fatal shooting.
Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, and Travarus D. Thomas, 20, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court to three counts of first-degree burglary related to the Aug. 15 incidents. Waldon also pleaded not guilty to one count each of motor vehicle theft and attempted burglary.
Authorities said the three burglaries occurred on Kingsridge Drive, Buxton Drive and Bethune Court. A small jewelery box, gaming system and televisions were among the items stolen.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from the Buxton Drive incident and it showed two black men entering the residence. A witness said she saw a suspicious white SUV at all three locations and spotted the men inside the vehicle.
Waldon and Thomas were in custody on murder warrants related to Carter’s death when detectives questioned them about the burglaries. Thomas then identified himself as one of the individuals in the video and said Waldon was the other guy, according to police.
Police said Thomas also told them he was involved in all three burglaries and three of the stolen electronics were sold at Wilson Homes at 3400 Eighth Ave.
Detective Joseph Austin said Waldon also stole a 2000 Lincoln Town Car from the BP gas station at 3921 Buena Vista Road on July 11. Officials obtained surveillance footage that showed the vehicle, which was occupied by at least two people, backing into the driveway of a home in the 5900 block of Bonanza Drive later that day.
In the video, Waldon is seen exiting the passenger door of the vehicle and approaching the residence with a firearm. He left the scene without gaining entry because he spotted a neighbor.
Police confirmed that the driver has been identified, but declined to release his name in court. He clarified Thursday afternoon that warrants have not yet been issued for his arrest.
Waldon is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond on the burglary charges but was granted bond totaling $20,000 on other charges related to the July 11 incident.
Thomas is being held in the Harris County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000 stemming from the three burglaries.
The charges were bound over to Superior Court.
Besides Waldon and Thomas, police have also charged Tauron Stepney, 18, Quamaine Thomas, 18, and Tyquez Davis, 17, in Carter’s Death.
Stepney was taken into custody on a murder warrant at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Building. He also faces burglary and violation of probation charges that are not related to the Carter case.
Stepney was apprehended hours after 18-year-old Quamaine Thomas, who was arrested on a murder warrant at 12:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Forrest Road.
They are both being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for a 8 a.m. hearing today in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Davis has been in the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated burglary charges since Aug. 20.
Carter, a 31-year-old autistic man, died 11 days after he was gunned down during an Aug. 9 armed robbery at the Parkside at Britt David apartment complex on Armour Road.
As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, he developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
