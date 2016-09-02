Tuskegee man charged in shooting of two in Auburn, Ala.

A Tuskegee, Ala., man has been charged with attempted murder in the Sunday shooting of two people in the 800 block of N. Gay Street in Auburn, police said.
Marcus Joquin Williams, 18, was taken into custody in Tuskegee today by the Auburn Police Division with assistance from the Tallassee Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Kilby Correctional Facility K9 Unit, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Moss was transported to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $75,000. A second arrested is possible in the case.
He is accused in a shooting on North Gay Street where shots were fired into one apartment with several people inside and two other apartments were damaged. A 21-year-old woman was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where she was treated for a gunshot and released.
A 23-year-old man was flown to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for surgery on multiple gunshots . He was in critical condition.
Williams was developed as a suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The shooting remains under investigation.
