Man charged with trafficking after heroin seized during search

A Columbus man was charged with trafficking after heroin was seized during a search at his home on Snelling Drive, police said.
Jonathan Renard Harris, 37, faces one count each of heroin trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects and burglary. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were conducting a search at 4306 Snelling Drive about 1:10 p.m. Friday when officers found more than 8 grams of heroin valued at $2,463. A small amount of marijuna was valued at $37.
Police also found digital scales , a grinder and multiple plastic bags .
