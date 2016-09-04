Coroner seeks help in identifying man struck and killed by vehicle Sunday morning

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan is seeking help in identifying a man struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday morning.
Bryan said Freeman Worley, the chief deputy coroner, pronounced the man dead on the scene at 4 a.m.
The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma. There will be an autopsy.
The incident occurred in the area of Bradley Park Drive and River Road.
“He has no identification on him and we are seeking the public’s help finding a name for the victim,” Bryan said.
Bryan described the man as a thin white male, likely in his 20s. He was wearing a pink t-shirt and what appeared to be swimming trunks.
The case is still under investigation by the Columbus police.
Anyone with information on the victim’s identity should call the coroner’s office at 706-653-3260.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
