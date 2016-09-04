Crime

Columbus police say Phenix City man arrested for possession of methamphetamine attacked officer

By Larry Gierer

Columbus police say a Phenix City man arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute struck an officer during the arrest.

According to a police report, 41-year-old Harold W. George grabbed an officer by the throat, pushed him and threw multiple punches.

He was arrested in the area of Manchester Expressway and Second Avenue Saturday.

Besides the drug charge, George faces charges of obstruction of an officer, no state tag and no proof of insurance.

