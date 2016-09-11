Former WTVM news anchor nominated as director of transportation for school district

Superintendent David Lewis is recommending former WTVM news anchor John Lyles for the position of director of transportation in the Muscogee County School District.
The recommemdation will come before the school board at a work session beginning at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
Lyles worked at the television station from 1994-2001. He has also worked at WLTZ as a government reporter.
He is currently C.E.O. and president of iTrans in Atlanta which provides consulting services to public school systems and government agencies across the United States as it relates to provide quality transportation, planning, maintenance and training.
He is a former director of transportation for both Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Public Schools. His previous experience with the MCSD is as a transporation specialist. He has also been a manager with Metra in Columbus.
In other business:
▪ Lewis is recommending that the board approve Antron Murray for the position of assistant principal at Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy.
Murray is currently serving as secondary dean at Kendrick High School.
He has worked as a special education teacher at Kendrick and has served as head football coach and head basketball coach at East Columbus Magnet Academy where he taught physical education.
Murray is also a former Columbus police officer.
▪ The board will hear a special presentation which will deliver an overview of the Gifted Program indentification and service for MCSD students.
▪ Lewis is asking the board to approve Cole Hill Architects for a construction project at Shaw which includes a weight room, drama room, ROTC addition and multi-use labs. The funding is from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
▪ Also with Shaw, work is need on the school’s retention pond which has filled in with silt and debris. Lewis is asking the board to contract with Robinson Paving Company for the repair work.
▪ The board will address a resolution in recognition of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
