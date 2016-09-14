Nationally acclaimed authors, illustrators, entertainers coming to Columbus Children’s Book Festival

One of the local area’s favorite family events will be back again this weekend.
The fourth annual Columbus Children’s Book Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, features another lineup of nationally acclaimed writers, illustrators and entertainers. Admission and autograph sessions are free. Food and beverages are for sale.
Here is the schedule for the main tent on the library’s front lawn:
10 a.m. – Opening ceremony. Winners of the Columbus Book Festival Young Writer’s Contest announced.
10:30 a.m. – Mr. Greg’s Musical Madness. Recipient of two national grants, Greg Roth’s educational music videos are aired on Public Broadcasting System affiliates throughout the country. His “Lots of Fun!” CD is a Parents’ Choice Award winner and includes themes such as kindness, respect, anti-bullying, environmental awareness, physical fitness and teamwork.
11:30 a.m. – Jon Scieszka, appointed by the Library of Congress in 2008 as the first National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. He is the author of bestselling children’s books, including “The Stinky Cheese Man,” which won a Caldecott Medal, “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” and the “Time Warp Trio” series. He is the founder of Guys Read, a nonprofit, Internet-based literacy program for boys.
12:30 p.m. – Rachel Renee Russell, author of the bestselling “Dork Diaries” series. She is billed as the lawyer who prefers writing tween books instead of legal briefs because bunny slippers aren’t allowed in court.
1:30 p.m. – Norton Juster, author of the classic novel “The Phantom Tollbooth,” which was made into a film and a musical. Another one of his books, “The Dot and the Line,” was turned into a film by animator Chuck Jones, and “The Hello, Goodbye Window” won a Caldecott Medal. He is retired from architecture and teaching but continues to write.
2:30 p.m. – Joe Cepeda, president of the Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles, is an award-winning illustrator of more than 20 children’s books, including “Peeny Butter Fudge” and “The Tortoise or the Hare” by Toni Morrison and Slade Morrison, “What a Truly Cool World” by Julius Lester and “Nappy Hair” by Carolivia Herron.
Other activities throughout the day
Galactic Quest Comics will be in their own tent. Thomas the Tank Engine will be available for photos. Also entertaining festival goers will be Adam the Juggler, magician Arthur Atsma, storyteller BabaTunde, a puppet show from All Hands Productions, greetings from characters such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Madeline and the Berenstain Bear siblings, Craft-O-Mania projects and the Simple Steps Garden play area.
The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries will run the festival’s bookstore, selling copies from the featured authors and additional works.
