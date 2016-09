Hardaway student petitioner discloses identity; principal agrees to meet with her

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers Pause

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

3:01 "Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights

2:12 Jordan High reaches semifinals in national automotive contest

1:27 Alfie Jelks talks about trip to Africa

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

2:46 Downtown Columbus to get new Marriott AC Hotel in 1200 block of Broadway

0:33 Co-owner of business damaged by fire says it's a "...place that gave life to a lot of people, to us."