Columbus State partnership awarded $1.25M NASA grant

Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center is one of four sites in a partnership that has been awarded a $1.25 million NASA Museum Alliance Grant to teach high school students how to design and manufacture vehicles that could explore Mars.
The other sites partnering with NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in the Innovation Mars Exploration Education and Technology program (IMEET) are the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, the Museum of Aviation Education Center in Warner Robins and the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. The Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex in Titusville, Fla., will lead the IMEET project, and Georgia Tech will develop the curriculum, CSU announced in a news release.
Through the IMEET program, high school students from Muscogee County and across the nation will spend two weeks during the next three summers learning to be aerospace engineers as they use 3-D printing technology to create Mars rovers and helicopters, CSU said in the release.
IMEET is part of the effort to land on Mars, which SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk predicted will happen by 2025, said CSU astronomy Shawn Cruzen, director of the Coca-Cola Space Science Center.
“It may seem like science fiction, but these are the steps that are being taken -- by NASA, by Musk, by our friends from Georgia Tech and by this center -- to improve our capabilities for space exploration,” Cruzen said in the release. “This grant will help prepare our students for a world we’ve only just imagined.”
The grant also will enable the CSU center to host workshops for area teachers to improve their instruction in the subject areas known as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
“As one of the only science education centers in the nation based solely on space exploration,” Cruzen said, “we are uniquely positioned to disseminate knowledge amongst the STEM community and increase youth engagement in the space sciences.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
