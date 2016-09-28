1 Columbus area school honored as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School

One school in the Columbus area is among the 329 in the United States to be named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.
McBride Elementary School of Fort Benning is on the prestigious roll call U.S. Secretary of Education John King announced Wednesday.
“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our leadership team, staff, students and their families and our military partners,” McBride principal Phyllis Parker said in a news release from the Department of Defense Education Activity Southeast office in Peachtree City, Ga. “At McBride, our motto is ‘We Excel,’ and we will continue to have high expectations for all students as we work together to provide a world-class education for the children of the United States military.”
Blue Ribbon Schools are determined in two categories:
▪ Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Student subgroup performance and high school graduation rates are also at the highest levels. There are 301 High Performing schools this year.
▪ Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students during the past five years. Student subgroup performance and high school graduation rates for each subgroup are at high levels. There are 28 Gap Closing schools this year.
McBride earned its Blue Ribbon in the High Performing category, as did the seven other public schools in Georgia that received the recognition: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (Gwinnett County Schools), Jacob G. Smith Elementary (Savannah-Chatham County Schools), Midway Elementary (Pierce County Schools), Morningside Elementary (Atlanta Public Schools), Mount Bethel Elementary (Cobb County Schools), Newton County Theme School at Ficquett (Newton County Schools) and Sharon Elementary (Forsyth County Schools)
Three private schools in Georgia also were recognized, all as High Performing: Calvary Day School in Savannah, St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta and St. Thomas More Catholic School in Decatur.
In Alabama, five public schools and no private schools made the list, all as High Performing: Academy for Science & Foreign Language (Huntsville City School System), Eura Brown Elementary (Gadsden City School System), Forest Avenue Elementary and Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School (Montgomery County School System) and West Elementary (Vestavia Hills City School System).
The U.S. Department of Education will honor 279 public schools and 50 private schools with the Blue Ribbon designation during a ceremony Nov. 7-8 in Washington, D.C., where Parker and educational technologist Melanie Keating are scheduled to represent McBride.
In its 34-year history, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed this coveted award on more than 8,000 American schools.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments