Here’s how Columbus area schools performed on 2016 SAT

After reporting yesterday the Muscogee County School District’s record-setting performance on the 2016 SAT, the Ledger-Enquirer presents today the scores for the Columbus area’s individual schools.
Among MCSD’s nine high schools, comparing the 2015 SAT scores to the 2016 results:
▪ Northside has the largest improvement in the composite score, increasing by 13 points, from 1405 to 1418, and Spencer has the largest decline, decreasing by 66 points, from 1260 to 1194.
▪ Carver has the largest improvement in the reading score, increasing by 9 points, from 397 to 406, and Spencer has the largest decline, decreasing by 27 points, from 424 to 397.
▪ Northside has the largest improvement in the math score, increasing by 11 points, from 468 to 479, and Early College has the largest decline, decreasing by 18 points, from 419 to 401.
▪ Shaw has the largest improvement in the writing score, increasing by 7 points, from 424 to 431, and Spencer has the largest decline, decreasing by 29 points, from 412 to 383.
In other local school districts, Harris County’s composite score increased by 15 points, from 1443 to 1458. Its writing score increased by 8 points, from 473 to 481, and its reading score increased by 7 points, from 487 to 494. Its math scored remained 483. Chattahoochee County’s composite score decreased by 22 points, from 1311 in 2015 to 1289 in 2016. Although its reading score increased by 3 points, from 447 to 450, its math score decreased by 17 points, from 428 to 411, and its writing score decreased by 8 points, from 436 to 428.
The Alabama State Department of Education hasn’t released its SAT scores because its “suite of assessments are aligned with the ACT,” Erica Pippins, the department’s public information specialist, told the Ledger-Enquirer. The ACT is the nation’s other college entrance exam. The L-E reported the local 2016 ACT scores last month.
The SAT changed its format and content earlier this year. The last administration of the former SAT was in January. The first administration of the new SAT was in March. The scores in this report are from only the last time 2016 college-bound seniors took one of the former SATs.
The differences between the former and new SAT, according to the College Board:
▪ The length was reduced from 171 questions in 225 minutes to 154 questions in 180 minutes (155 questions and 230 minutes with the optional essay).
▪ The sections were reduced from three (reading, math and writing) to two (reading/writing and math).
▪ The former SAT assessed students on general reasoning, a wide range of math skills and understanding texts, and the writing section questions were based on sentences and short paragraphs. The new SAT assesses students on skills and knowledge needed for college and careers, better reflects what students learn in class and asks them to support answers with evidence from a passage of text.
▪ The former SAT included uncommon vocabulary words. The new SAT assesses students on vocabulary words in context, so they can figure out what the words mean from the surrounding content.
▪ The former SAT required an essay. The new SAT makes the essay optional.
▪ The former SAT subtracted points for incorrect answers. The new SAT doesn’t penalizing students for guessing.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
SAT SCORES: 2015-16 COMPARISON
COMPOSITE (2400 maximum)
Note: Because of a wide variance in the number of test takers at each school, the average scores for the individual schools don’t have the same impact on the school district’s average, said Patrick Knopf, the Muscogee County School District’s director of research, accountability and assessment.
School/system
2015
2016
+/-
Carver
1205
1208
+3
Chattahoochee County
1311
1289
-22
Columbus
1708
1687
-21
Early College Academy
1323
1271
-52
Hardaway
1312
1324
+12
Harris County
1443
1458
+15
Jordan
1264
NA
NA
Kendrick
1243
1208
-35
Northside
1405
1418
+13
Shaw
1309
1292
-17
Spencer
1260
1194
-66
Muscogee County
1432
1448
+16
Georgia
1450
1459
+9
Nation
1490
1484
-6
NA: Not available because the school didn’t have the minimum number of test-takers, 15.
READING (800 maximum)
School/system
2015
2016
+/-
Carver
397
406
+9
Chattahoochee County
447
450
+3
Columbus
563
560
-3
Early College Academy
465
445
-20
Hardaway
445
449
+4
Harris County
487
494
+7
Jordan
426
NA
NA
Kendrick
407
407
0
Northside
478
478
0
Shaw
445
432
-13
Spencer
424
397
-27
Muscogee County
481
485
+4
Georgia
490
493
+3
Nation
495
494
-1
MATH (800 maximum)
School/system
2015
2016
+/-
Carver
410
400
-10
Chattahoochee County
428
411
-17
Columbus
585
579
-6
Early College Academy
419
401
-18
Hardaway
433
441
+8
Harris County
483
483
0
Jordan
400
NA
NA
Kendrick
426
413
-13
Northside
468
479
+11
Shaw
440
429
-11
Spencer
424
414
-10
Muscogee County
481
490
+9
Georgia
485
490
+5
Nation
511
508
-3
WRITING (800 maximum)
School/system
2015
2016
+/-
Carver
398
402
+4
Chattahoochee County
436
428
-8
Columbus
560
548
-12
Early College Academy
439
425
-14
Hardaway
434
434
0
Harris County
473
481
+8
Jordan
438
NA
NA
Kendrick
410
388
-22
Northside
459
461
+2
Shaw
424
431
+7
Spencer
412
383
-29
Muscogee County
470
473
+3
Georgia
475
476
+1
Nation
484
482
-2
