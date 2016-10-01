Is the Muscogee School Board really a ‘hostile environment’?

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

1:28 Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

4:13 John Franklin III: Auburn's backup discusses first touchdowns, coming off bench and Netflix docuseries

3:32 Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson hopes recent success is sign of things to come

1:30 Northside High students join Help the Hooch Cleanup on Lake Oliver

0:33 Who can eat more chicken? Brookstone, or Pacelli?

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues