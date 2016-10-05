This retired principal is honored as Substitute Teacher of the Year

If anyone doubted this retired principal loved to help educate children, then the award he received last month is the clincher.
That’s because he still is doing it, except at the other end of the Muscogee County School District’s hierarchy and for much less pay.
Jose Negron, who was principal of Arnold Magnet Academy from 1999 to 2007, is the inaugural winner of MCSD’s Substitute Teacher of the Year award. The Muscogee County School Board honored him during its Sept. 20 meeting.
Each of the district’s 53 schools were invited to nominate a substitute teacher for their work in the 2015-16 school year, and 45 were recommended, said MCSD human resources chief Kathy Tessin. Hardaway High School nominated Negron, who has been subbing for nine years.
“Not only does he do an excellent job in any of the schools that he has worked at in those nine years, but this past year he did an exceptional job,” Tessin said during the meeting. “He took on a long-term substitute teaching assignment for a special-ed teaching vacancy at Hardaway High School.
“From the first day of school, he worked with the students in inclusion classes and also one-on-one situations. He went above and beyond in assisting the subject-matter teacher, meeting the accommodations of these students to be as successful as their peers, including meeting their testing accommodation needs. He facilitated small-group settings and provided support for extended time with the students he was assigned to. He even assisted in grading the work.”
Negron thanked Hardaway for nominating him.
“It’s truly a pleasure to serve the students of this school district,” he said during the meeting.
Then, like all positive role models, he concluded his remarks with a positive message.
“We’re in good hands here with all of our teachers,” Negron said. “As I go to the different schools I visit, we have a bright future in the youth I see every day in the classrooms.”
Good folks such as Negron help make Columbus a good place to live -- and they make sure their words and actions show it.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
