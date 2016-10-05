Sheriff: Teacher-student altercation ‘blown way out of proportion’

Despite social media reports to the contrary, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones insists an altercation between a teacher and student at Smiths Station High School has been “blown way out of proportion.”
Jones said Wednesday in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer that he is aware of the posts using words such as “assault” and “arrest” to describe a teacher’s alleged attempt to take away a student’s cellphone, but “there was no law violation that we’re aware of.” The only involvement the sheriff’s office has had with Tuesday’s incident, Jones said, is that the school’s resource officer, who is a Lee County deputy, is “aware of the situation” but hasn’t made a report.
Smiths Station principal Joaquin Richards and Lee County Schools superintendent Mac McCoy weren’t reached for comment. Jason Wright, the district’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, said the school system is working with the resource officer to investigate the altercation
“I can’t give you any specifics,” Wright told the Ledger-Enquirer on Wednesday. Asked why, Wright said he hasn’t seen “anything in writing” about the incident.
Wright, however, did say, “There has been no disciplinary action taken, to my knowledge, on a student or personnel.” He added, “If it were a significant episode, I’m sure we would know and have more information.”
