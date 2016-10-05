Here’s why the Columbus Public Library’s front entrance is closed

The Columbus Public Library’s front entrance has been closed Monday through Wednesday to install inventory control detectors.
Patrons have been using the side entrance of the library at 3000 Macon Road while the work at the front entrance is finished. The front entrance is expected to reopen Thursday, when the side entrance will be closed through Friday to install the detectors there.
This is the last of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries’ seven branches to get the security update, said director Alan Harkness.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said. “I think everyone will be pleased with the look of it.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments