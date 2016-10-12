MCSD high school graduation schedule released

Catapult Academy will be the first school to have its graduation ceremony and Carver High School will be the last according to a schedule just released by the Muscogee County School District.
Graduation ceremonies will be held May 25, 26 and 27 in the Columbus Civic Center.
On May 25, Catapult will have its ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by Early College at 6 p.m. and Spencer High School at 8 p.m.
On May 26, Northside High School will graduate at 4 p.m., Kendrick High School at 6:30 p.m. and Columbus High School at 8:30 p.m.
On May 27, Shaw High School will graduate at 9 a.m., Hardaway High School at 11:30 a.m., Jordan Vocational High School at 2 p.m. and Carver High School at 4 p.m.
