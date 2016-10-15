Should state be allowed to take over chronically failing schools?

1:28 Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash Pause

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

0:57 Cottonmouths head into exhibition weekend with pair of goalies guarding the net

1:45 Sheriff Darr speaks about importance of Rising Star Award

1:40 Tim Zabel talks about success of former band students