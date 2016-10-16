Board to vote on Jordan autism center funding

The Muscogee County School Board is expected to vote Monday night on approving the purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the autism center at Jordan Vocational High School.
The board meeting is in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road at 6 p.m.
The cost of the items is not to exceed $70,000.
Funding for the autism center was approved as part of the 2015 special purpose local option sales tax.
The autism center will include five classrooms, office, training room, planning room, transition center, therapy room and family living center.
In other business:
▪ The board will discuss the re-roofing project at Fort Middle School. The current roofs are in poor condition. The board is being asked by superintendent David Lewis to approve Ron Murray of Neal, Kendust & Murray as the architect. He is the architect for the new Fort Gym. The board is also being asked to approve contracting for construction if the low bid is within budget.
▪ The board is being asked to approve cellular service with Verizon Wireless which has provided the district with cellular service for the last six years. The budgetary impact for the service is $265,540.
▪ The board will recognize Shawn Gatewood, a Spencer High School senior who won third place in the national essay contest sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He wrote on the theme of civic engagement.
▪ Also being recognized is Columbus High School freshman Eleanor McCoy who teamed with a home school student Genevieve Haskins to win gold medals at the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland. Their documentary was “When Ballet Came to America.”
▪ Students from Fox Elementary will present the Pledge of Allegiance and the character word.
