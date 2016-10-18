Columbus State program wins state award

A Columbus State University program has won a state award for the being the best in its subject area.
The Georgia Association of Teacher Educators selected CSU’s Early Childhood Education Program as its Distinguished Program in Teacher Education for 2016-17.
“It is an honor to have the Early Childhood Education Program at CSU recognized by GATE,” Jan Burcham, department chairwoman and program coordinator of CSU’s Teacher Leadership Program, said in a news release. “Our ECE faculty and students continually serve as leaders in the state, region and nation, and this award once again shows that the ECE program is, indeed, first choice.”
The program will be honored during the association’s annual conference, Oct. 27, in Young Harris, Ga.
