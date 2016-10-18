Open houses for Muscogee County magnet schools start this week

Open houses start this week for students and their families to learn about the Muscogee County School District’s magnet programs.
Here is the schedule:
Oct. 20 – Jordan Vocational High School; careers; 6 p.m.; coordinator Jane Anthony.
Oct. 25 – Spencer High School; computer science and game design; 6 p.m.; coordinator Lazenza McGill, 706-683-8701.
Oct. 26 – East Columbus Magnet Academy; gifted and talented; 6 p.m.; coordinator Traveika Hunter, 706-565-3026.
Nov. 1 – Arnold Magnet Academy; math, science and technology; 6 p.m.; coordinators Alicia Yelkovich and Ellen Posey, 706-748-2436.
Nov. 2 – Richards Middle School; International Baccalaureate; 6 p.m.; coordinator Kimberly Casleton, 706-569-3697.
Nov. 3 – Kendrick High School; communication arts and design; 6 p.m.; coordinators Orithius Hardge and Lindsey Redondo, 706-565-2960.
Nov. 7 – Hardaway High School; International Baccalaureate; 6 p.m.; coordinator Ashley Snow, 706-748-2766.
Nov. 15 and 17 – Columbus High School; liberal arts; 7 p.m..; coordinator Paul Hampton, 706-748-2534.
Nov. 29 – Shaw High School; mass communications; 6:30 p.m.; coordinator Roger Jacobson, 706-569-3638.
Dec. 6 – Carver High School; STEM (science, technology, engineering and math); 6 p.m.; coordinator Victoria Neal, 706-748-2499.
Dec. 8 – Northside High School; engineering and biomedical science; 6:30 p.m.; coordinator Denise Fuller, 706-748-2920.
Dec. 13 – Fort Middle School; service learning; 6:30 p.m.; coordinator Jessica Bennett, 706-569-3740.
Here are the application deadlines to be accepted into these magnet programs for the 2017-18 school year:
Feb. 3 – Entrance criteria must be complete.
Feb. 8 – Parents and legal guardians are notified by mail whether their child is accepted.
Feb. 27 – Parents and legal guardians must return enrollment forms.
March 3 – Only students new to MCSD are allowed to apply after this date.
The yet-to-be-named arts academy for grades 6-12 being constructed behind the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road is scheduled to open in August, but the application process hasn’t been announced. The application deadline for candidates to be the arts academy’s principal is Nov. 1. “We will let you know the details involving the students as soon as they are determined/finalized,” MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller wrote in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.
No open houses or application deadlines for MCSD’s elementary school magnet programs have been announced.
“None have been submitted to communications at this time for elementary,” Fuller said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
