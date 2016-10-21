Servant Leadership project seeks sponsors for same fundraiser but different cause

This year’s senior project in the Servant Leadership Program at Columbus State University continues last year’s project but for a different cause.
Last year’s project used the Uptown Tree Trail to raise approximately $10,000 for Truth Spring Academy, a Christian school for impoverished children. This year’s project also is using the trail as a fundraiser, except proceeds will benefit SafeHouse Ministries, which has various programs to help people transition from homelessness, substance abuse or incarceration.
“This year, the Servant Leadership Program seniors will also give back by serving breakfast and lunch while creating relationships, providing helping hands in their many different programs within the agency and assisting with renovations at the different facilities,” CSU senior Meagan Corcoran said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Nov. 1 is the deadline to become an Uptown Tree Trail sponsor. Corcoran, a 2013 graduate of the International Baccalaureate program at Hardaway High School, said this not only is a way for businesses to advertise and network but being a sponsor also can serve as a team-building exercise while decorating their tree.
Sponsorships cost $250 for a regular tree (6-7 feet), $500 for a large tree (8-9 feet) and $750 for an anchor tree (12-14 feet).
“We also just want people to come out and enjoy the trees when they are put up,” Corcoran said.
The trail starts Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 2 on the median along Broadway in downtown Columbus.
To buy a tree and become a sponsor, email servantleadership@columbusstate.edu or call 706-507-8770. More information is at www.uptowntreetrail.com.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
