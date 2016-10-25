Tim Tebow Foundation picks local group for special needs ‘prom’

A Columbus group, spearheaded by a Northside High School special education teacher and her principal, are working to bring the prom-night experience to the Muscogee County School Districts special needs students.
Columbus is one of about 300 sites selected for “A Night to Shine,” a signature event of the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be held at Cascade Hills Church.
“This is a big deal,” said Lindsey Johnson, a Northside teacher who filed the application with the encouragement of Principal Marty Richburg after learning about the event a year ago.
The plan is to include all of the district’s about 175 special needs students in grades 9-12, Johnson said.
The foundation offers support in putting on the event, but the fundraising must be done on the local level.
It will take between $7,500 and $10,000 to do the prom, and the Columbus group has started fundraising in connection with the Tebow Foundation, which was started by the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback.
“Though they are invited, a lot of the special needs kids don’t get to go to the other proms,” said Johnson, who has been a special needs teacher for 10 years and was honored as the Ledger-Enquirer Page One Teacher of the Year last spring. “This will give them that prom experience.”
The event is much like a regular prom: there is a meal, dance and plenty of fanfare. The kids walk a red carpet with volunteers and friends cheering. There are also limousine rides.
Every kid who attends the event will be a prom king or queen, receiving a tiara or a crown.
“This is designed to be special,” Johnson said.
In addition to funding, the local group also will be seeking volunteers.
“We are going to need volunteers to pull this off, but I don’t think that will be a problem,” Richburg said.
All of the “A Night to Shine” proms are held at local churches.
In 2016, 201 host churches across 48 states and 7 countries, supported by 70,000 volunteers, came together to celebrate more than 32,000 honored guests. This year’s event will be held on Feb. 10, 2017, at more than 300 churches.
Tebow, who is playing professional baseball and is a commentator on the SEC Network, attends one of the events, all of which are held on the same night. Last year, he was in Buckhead for an event there.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
