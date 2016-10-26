Muscogee County School Board’s report card questioned

The Muscogee County School Board has received its report card.
The grades are the highest possible, but the critical comments of unnamed “individuals” don’t seem to reflect such an assessment – and the graders don’t appear to be objective.
A six-person committee evaluated the board through the Georgia School Boards Association governance team’s format. The committee members are:
▪ James Bell, president of the Muscogee Retired Educators Association.
▪ Valerie Fuller, communications director for the Muscogee County School District.
▪ Pat Hugley Green, the board’s vice chairwoman and District 1 representative.
▪ Donna Kemp, retired Wesley Heights Elementary School principal.
▪ Jeanella Pendleton, retired Reese Road Leadership Academy principal, who is back at Reese Road as interim principal until the position is filled.
▪ Susan Taunton, MCSD internal audits director
The ratings are based on three choices: “satisfactory,” “needs improvement” and “don’t know.” The committee deemed the Muscogee board “satisfactory” in each of the 17 ratings, but the committee’s comments don’t add up to a perfect score.
John Thomas, the board’s District 8 representative called the assessment’s flawed.
“I question the overall objectivity, because about half the committee is what I consider to be insiders,” Thomas said Wednesday. “… The whole purpose of this thing is not really to effect any change in how the school board operates but to buy ourselves another phony award that gives the illusion we’re doing things right.
“The measure of whether the school board is operating properly is the result of the educational system and its academic achievement.”
Board secretary Karen Jones said Wednesday that chairman Rob Varner of District 5 and Green selected the committee members according to GSBA guidelines. GSBA communications director Justin Pauly told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Wednesday the association doesn’t have “guidelines” but does have “recommendations” about who should be on the assessment committee.
“We recommend a mix of education, business and parents and that they change every year, but sometimes people outside of the education community have a greater learning curve on the issues,” Pauly said. “The bottom line is that the district has discretion and reasons for their approach and who they use.”
Asked to explain their reasons and approach, Varner wasn’t reached for comment, but Green told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Wednesday, “I honestly do not recall how the committee was selected last year. In working in haste, I just asked the previous folks and a couple more for their time. In the development of the MCSD's strategic plan, a cross section of the community participated including clergy, parents, business, educators and civic organizations.”
As for why the grading options are limited to three choices, Pauly said, “The old system had a 1-5 rating, and districts found it difficult to figure out the difference between the numbers vs. the pass/fail approach.”
Here are the assessment’s results:
DOMAIN I: GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
Standard A: Adheres to appropriate roles and responsibilities, as defined in the state constitution, state law, local act and board policy.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “Best practices to aid questions and clarity before a meeting is to provide and post all information, presentations and attachments.”
Standard B: Executes its duties as defined in the state constitution, state laws and state board rules consistent with local board policies, accreditation standards, procedures and ethical standards, which govern its conduct.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The majority of the Board meets this standard. It is noted that individuals may at times seem disengaged from the business agenda.”
▪ “It is noted that individuals are not fully prepared to engage in the discussion of the business agenda and attachments.”
Standard C: Acts as a policy-making body separate from the roles and responsibilities authorized to the superintendent.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The majority of the Board meets this standard. It is noted that individuals refuse to accept their legislative duty of oversight and not day-to-day operations.”
▪ “Individuals do not respect the role of the Superintendent and district personnel in the day-to-day operations of the MCSD.”
Standard D: Demonstrates a unified approach to governing the school system to assure effective fulfillment of roles and responsibilities.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “It is recommended that all members of the Board participate in programs providing needed education and training and strive to exceed the minimum status quo state requirements.”
▪ “The Board offered the school finance training specifically for new members. However, it is recommended that all members attend all training and retreats to enhance total board effectiveness.”
▪ “All board members need to participate in any training and orientations offered in order to be knowledgeable and effective.”
DOMAIN II: STRATEGIC PLANNING
Standard A: Provides input and adopts the system’s strategic plan.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The Board adopted the 120 Day plan in phases. The Board and Superintendent are working from that plan.”
▪ “All Board members are encouraged to attend the annual retreat to review the strategic plan.”
▪ “The majority of the board meets this standard.”
Standard B: Monitors and reports progress on performance measures.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The Board requests presentations and information on achievements, targets and performance.”
▪ “The majority of the board meets this standard.”
▪ “The Board meets this standard at the annual retreat and throughout the year.”
DOMAIN III: BOARD AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS
Standard A: Develops a process for creating a culture where input is sought, heard and valued.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “In order to provide adequate oversight and clarity to the community, members should ask questions of the Superintendent’s recommendations and presentations. Public input is encouraged and allowed during the public agenda segment and community forums.”
▪ “All board members should follow proper protocol for presenting valid data during the business agenda. Board members should refrain from sharing any new information or documents during the established business agenda.”
Standard B: Develops policies to ensure effective communication and engagement of all stakeholders and support the strategic plan, desired culture and continuous improvement of the school system.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The recommendation is for the Board to again conduct planned community voice forums.”
▪ “Again, the recommendation is for the Board to budget the cost of communicating the district’s progress, achievements and results.”
▪ “The majority of the board meets this standard.”
▪ “The recommendation is to move the public agenda to the end of the business meeting for efficiency.”
Standard C: Ensures processes that develop, communicate and maintain procedures for communications by stakeholders which result in resolution of issues and concerns supporting the strategic plan, desired culture and continuous improvement of the school system.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The majority of the board meets this standard by identifying the chain of command to stakeholders and encouraging resolutions to their concerns.”
▪ “The Board and Superintendent establish policy as needed.”
DOMAIN IV: POLICY DEVELOPMENT
Standard A: Adopts, revises and follows written policies that are clear, up-to-date and in compliance with the school system’s strategic plan, state constitution, state and federal laws and state board rules.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “All proposed policy changes lay on the table for 30 days before the board votes for approval. The Board has authorized a firm to review all policies for duplication and updates.”
DOMAIN V: BOARD MEETING
Standard A: Announces and holds meetings in accordance with local board policy and the Open Meetings Law.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The Board consistently demonstrates this standard.”
DOMAIN V1: PERSONNEL
Standard A: Employs a superintendent who acts as the executive officer of the school system.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The recommendation is to re-establish a leadership development program at all levels and departments, i.e. School Leaders and District Leaders. Also establish an Executive Coaching opportunity pool to pair new administrators with retired or veteran administrators. This allows building leaders to call without punitive responses.”
Standard B: Evaluates the professional performance of the superintendent.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The Board meets this standard.”
Standard C: Adopts personnel policy that is implemented by the superintendent.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments:
▪ “The majority of the Board meets this standard.”
▪ “The recommendation is for H.R. (human resources) to fully focus on vetting the credentials of all applicants for vacant positions to ensure fair and consistent hiring practices. Further, establish and maintain a consistent process that specifically allows only divisions, departments and school leadership to interview and recommend applicants for hire to build capacity. The process should include a rotating panel created by the division, department and/or school leadership to ensure balance.”
DOMAIN VII: FINANCIAL GOVERNANCE
Standard A: Upon recommendation of the superintendent, adopts a budget that adheres to state law and is consistent with the school system’s strategic plan.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The Board consistently meets these standards.”
Standard B: Adopts policy for sound fiscal management and monitors the implementation of the budget in accordance with state laws and regulations.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The recommendation is for the budget process to include a presentation from cabinet divisions and departments of its function and budgetary impact. Two weeks prior to the work session, the budget presentation should be provided to the board members. This process would further ensure transparency and fiscal responsibility.”
DOMAIN VIII: ETHICS
Standard A: Adopts, adheres to and practices a code of ethics, avoids conflicts of interest and annually reviews ethical standards to ensure and enhance governance structure and organizational effectiveness.
Rating: Satisfactory.
Comments: “The majority of the Board meets this standard. The recommendation is for all board members to continue to take the lead and adhere to ethical standards and codes of conduct.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments