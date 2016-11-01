Georgia high school graduation rate increases for fifth straight year

The state’s high school graduation rate increased for the fifth straight year, from 78.8 percent in 2015 to 79.2 percent in 2016, the Georgia Department of Education announced Tuesday.
The rate was 67.4 percent in 2011.
“The 2016 graduation rate shows our schools continue to make progress by offering students an education that is relevant, keeping more students in school and on a path to a better quality of life,” Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “As part of VISION 2020, we have a goal of exceeding the national average graduation rate by the year 2020, ensuring that more students will receive a meaningful high school diploma that prepares them for a successful and productive future.”
The nation’s graduation rate of 83 percent is at a record high, although that figure, released last month, is for 2015 graduates, while the figure the state released Tuesday is for 2016 graduates.
This is the sixth year Georgia has calculated the graduation rate using the adjusted cohort rate, which is now required by the U.S. Department of Education. The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student becomes a freshman. It is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers. Georgia used to calculate its graduation rate based on the cohort upon graduation, which might have included students who took more than four years to graduate.
All states now calculate the graduation rate using the same formula, but each state still sets its own requirements for students to earn a diploma, the news release says.
The education department also noted in its release that the state’s graduation rate is considered preliminary because of incomplete data from a few school districts.
Georgia high school graduation rates
2016 – 79.2 percent
2015 – 78.8 percent
2014 – 72.5 percent
2013 – 71.8 percent
2012 – 69.7 percent
2011 – 67.4 percent
