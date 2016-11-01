ChattCo graduation rate rises 1.5 percent in 2016, above national average

Chattahoochee County improved its graduation rate by 1.5 percentage points, from 83.3 to 84.8, this past year. ChattCo principal Sandi Veliz praised “the hard work of our teachers and staff to identify students in need and working closely with them and their parents to ensure that coursework is completed.”
Veliz also credits GraduateFirst, the state’s dropout prevention program. GraduateFirst comprises school-based teams of educators trained to determine the causes for dropouts and to develop strategies for helping at-risk students.
“Our guidance department, along with our system social worker, Military Family Life Consultant and support staff, works closely with students and families to ensure that student needs are being addressed,” Veliz told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
As required by the U.S. Department of Education, The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate from high school within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers. This is the sixth year Georgia has used the adjusted cohort for its graduation rate. The state used to define the cohort upon graduation, which could have included students who took more than four years to graduate.
This is the second year the state’s graduating class isn’t required to pass the Georgia High School Graduation Tests since the high-stakes exams were phased out.
Reporting for the nation’s graduation rate is a year behind the state and local data. The nation’s graduation rate of 83 percent is at a record high, although that figure, released last month, is for 2015 graduates; the figures the state released Tuesday are for 2016 graduates.
Here’s how Georgia’s other second-tier cities performed compared to last year: Bibb County (Macon) increased 0.4 percentage points, from 71.2 percent to 71.6 percent; Chatham County (Savannah) increased 1.9 points, from 81.3 to 83.2; Richmond County (Augusta) decreased 0.9 points, from 77.6 to 76.7.
Veliz is concerned about the subgroups that scored below the state’s target graduation rate of 80 percent.
“The district is addressing these concerns actively,” she said. “We have completely revamped our Response to Intervention program this school year. The new model allows for at-risk students to be closely monitored while given individualized, specific strategies/interventions to target areas of need. We believe this intervention will target our lowest-performing students and provide them with the support they need to be successful.”
The GaDOE noted in its news release that the state’s 2016 graduation rate is considered preliminary because of incomplete data from a few school districts.
Asked why the department announced the state’s 2016 graduation with incomplete data, GaDOE spokesman Matt Cardoza told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “Because that’s the date we said we would release and we need to keep commitments. If we received a lot of incomplete data from districts we probably would have been forced to delay, but, since there weren’t many schools, we wanted to honor the date we originally told districts.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
High school graduation rates
School/system
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Carver
76.4
89.5
+13.1
Chattahoochee County
83.3
84.8
+1.5
Columbus
99.6
99.6
0
Early College Academy
100
97.1
-2.9
Hardaway
88.5
90.4
+1.9
Harris County
89.9
92.7
+2.8
Jordan
78.0
71.6
-6.4
Kendrick
78.2
78.6
+0.4
Northside
89.8
91.2
+1.4
Shaw
85.4
85.2
-0.2
Spencer
78.6
75.8
-2.8
Muscogee County
84.6
86.1
+1.5
Georgia
78.8
79.2
+0.4
Comments