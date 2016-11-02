Myers on school board’s plan to discuss legal matter in secret: ‘We’ll see about that’

Although the Muscogee County School Board intends to discuss in closed session an unspecified legal matter, District 8 representative Frank Myers appears poised to argue for it to be in open session.
The board is scheduled to gather Nov. 3, starting at 5 p.m., in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road. According to the agenda, the first item for the called work session is “a legal matter” in closed session.
On his Facebook page, Myers wrote, “I’m told the powers that be at the Taj Mahal will insist on discussing the issues surrounding this case behind closed doors only.
“We’ll see about that.”
Myers’ comment is posted along with a story about contracted MCSD behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley allegedly body-slamming 13-year-old Montravious Thomas and breaking his right leg during a Sept. 12 incident in Edgewood Student Services Center, a Columbus alternative school. Montravious’ right leg was amputated below the knee Oct. 18. Renee Tucker, the lawyer representing Montravious and his family, has said she notified MCSD that she plans to file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client.
The other topics on the agenda, scheduled to be discussed in open session, are:
▪ Enrollment and building cost-benefit analysis, meaning the possibility of closing a school or schools.
▪ A new partnership with Columbus State University.
▪ A new mission statement.
▪ The new arts academy for grades 6-12 being constructed off Macon Road and behind the Columbus Public Library.
