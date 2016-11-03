Fewer tests now required for certain high school students in Georgia

Some high school students are now exempt from previously required standardized tests in Georgia.
The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved state superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to eliminate the Georgia Milestones Assessment System End of Course tests for dual-enrollment students who pass certain courses and receive college credit for them.
“Students must take the EOC in Ninth Grade Literature and Composition, Algebra I or Coordinate Algebra, and Biology due to federal laws that require assessments in math, ELA/reading, and science at least once in high school. All other high school EOCs can now be exempted for students in corresponding dual-enrollment courses,” the Georgia Department of Education announced in a news release.
That means, department spokesman Matt Cardoza told the Ledger-Enqurier, dual-enrollment students who receive college credit for the following courses are exempt from taking that EOC test: Analytic Geometry, United States History, Economics/Business/Free Enterprise, Physical Science, or American Literature and Composition.
Woods noted that complaints from parents, educators and dual-enrollment students contributed to his recommendation.
“We are confident that students receiving postsecondary credit from Georgia’s institutions of higher education have met and exceeded the requirements set forth in a high school course,” Woods said in the release. “Providing the opportunity to exempt the EOC in the majority of cases where students are receiving college credit is another step toward responsible accountability and a further reduction of the volume of assessment required of Georgia’s schools and students.”
Earlier this year, through Senate Bill 364, the state eliminated the Georgia Milestones tests in science and social studies for grades 3, 4, 6 and 7.
