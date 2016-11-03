Want to attend Muscogee County’s new arts academy? Then go to one of these meetings

The Muscogee County School District has announced two informational meetings for students and their parents or guardians who are interested in attending the arts academy scheduled to open in August.
The yet-to-be-named school being constructed at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Public Library off Macon Road, eventually will comprise grades 6-12, but only grades 6-10 will be eligible to apply for the 2017-18 school year.
The informational meetings will be Wednesday in Northside High School, 2002 American Way, and Thursday in Carver High School, 3100 Eighth St., both starting at 6:30 p.m.
The $36 million project is designed to produce a $118,500-square-foot facility to accommodate 500 students, approximately 275-300 of them in middle school. The funding comes from the 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax county voters renewed in 2003, 2009 and 2015.
Superintendent David Lewis said admission to the arts academy for high school students will include an audition or portfolio assessment, depending on the discipline in which the student wants to focus. Admission for middle school students as they apply or based on a lottery system, depending on the number of students who show an interest through a survey, Lewis said.
